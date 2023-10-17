New York (AFP) – Former US President Donald Trump attended the civil trial hearings for alleged financial fraud again this Tuesday, going back and forth between electoral lecterns and courtrooms.

Trump, 77, spoke to reporters upon arriving at the Manhattan courtroom and attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud case against him, the magistrate presiding over the trial and to Democratic President Joe Biden.

“This is a witch hunt by a radical lunatic attorney general. And it’s very unfair,” Trump said.

“This is a rigged trial,” added the former president (2017-2021), noting that it is presided over by a “democratic judge” who has a “very liberal” vision.

Trump, the favorite for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in the 2024 elections, also claimed, falsely, that the federal judge presiding over his trial in Washington for conspiring to overturn the 2020 US election had taken away his “right to speak.”

“They have taken away my voice. I am a candidate running for election and I am not allowed to speak,” he said.

Former Republican President of the United States Donald Trump at an electoral event in Iowa, on October 16, 2023 © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

“All this is a setup that comes from the Department of Justice,” said the magnate. “It’s all set up by Biden and his thugs that he is surrounded by to try to sneak him an electoral victory that he has no right to win,” he emphasized.

Judge Tanya Chutkan did not take away Trump’s “right to speak” on Monday. Instead, she ordered him not to publicly attack prosecutors, court staff or potential witnesses before the trial that is scheduled to begin in March 2024.

Chutkan’s ruling came after special counsel Jack Smith, a frequent target of Trump, filed a motion alleging that the real estate mogul’s inflammatory rhetoric threatened to undermine his election subversion trial.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the civil fraud trial, also imposed a limited gag order on the former president this month after he insulted a court clerk in a social media post.

Doug Larson arrives at court in New York on October 17, 2023, where he said he valued a 72-story skyscraper on Wall Street in 2015 at $540 million, not the $735 million that the Trump group maintained in its financial statements. © Michael M. Santiago / Getty/AFP

Engoron prohibited “all parties from publishing, emailing or speaking publicly” about his court staff.

Millionaire sanctions

This Tuesday, Trump sat among his lawyers to listen, on the twelfth day of the fraud trial, to the testimony of one of the accountants of the Trump Organization, Donna Kidder, followed by that of Doug Larson, former director of the real estate company Cushman & Wakefield.

In this civil trial, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses the Republican and two of his sons, Eric and Donald Jr, of having overvalued their New York golf courses, residences and skyscrapers by hundreds of millions of dollars in the 2010s to obtain more advantageous loans from the banks, something he denies.

“We built a great company, a lot of money, a lot of great assets and some of the best real estate in the world,” Trump said.

During his testimony, Larson confirmed that in 2015 he had estimated the value of 40 Wall Street, a 72-story skyscraper in Manhattan’s financial district, at $540 million. And not at 735 million, the value that the Trump group finally maintained in its financial statements.

The former president has a lot at stake in this civil trial, which threatens to cost him control of his business empire, in addition to economic sanctions of up to 250 million dollars.

Proven frauds

Even before the trial opened, Judge Engoron ruled that repeated fraud had been proven and that assets had been overvalued by between $812 million and $2.2 billion annually between 2014 and 2021.

As a result, he ordered the seizure and liquidation of companies that could lead to the dismantling of Donald Trump’s real estate empire, but his application was suspended on appeal.

Trump is also expected to attend hearings on Wednesday and Thursday, after two rallies on Monday in the state of Iowa, in a race to win the Republican primary, for which he is a favorite in the polls.

In total, four criminal proceedings await the Republican, including one for being singled out for his attempts to reverse the 2020 results, which will open on March 4 in a federal court in Washington.