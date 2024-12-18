The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, attacked Judge Juan Merchan this Tuesday of New York, who yesterday refused to dismiss his criminal case under his defense’s argument that he has presidential immunity.

Trump, on his social network Truth Social, described the judge’s decision yesterday as “completely illegal and psychotic”considered that “even without immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing more than a rigged farce” and warned that “it could mean the end of the Presidency.”

This Monday, Merchan denied immunity to Trump in the only case in which he is convicted, that of irregular payments to silence an alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, although in November the magistrate decided to postpone the sentence indefinitely.

Merchan denied in a letter that Trump could benefit from judicial immunity that the Supreme Court granted to the country’s presidents and former presidents in a ruling last summer.

The judge explained that the Supreme Court ruling only grants immunity to former presidents for “official acts” carried out when they were in office, so it cannot be applied in the case for which he was tried in New York.

However, Merchan did not comment on another motion presented by Trump’s defense who asks to dismiss his conviction due to the fact that he was elected president in the elections on November 5.

“Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is deliberately illegal, goes against our Constitution and, if allowed to stand, could spell the end of the Presidency as we know it,” Trump commented on his rejection of the presidential immunity in the case.

Also accused the judge of disrespecting the Constitution by maintaining the ‘gag order’ that prevents him from speaking in public about certain people involved in the case, which Merchan imposed on him after he made comments on social networks about his judicial assistant.

Trump assured that this order prevents him from “exposing the disqualifying and illegal conflicts of him and his family,” he said regarding Merchan, despite the fact that from the beginning he has publicly attacked him because his daughter works in promoting the campaigns of Democratic politicians.

After the Republican’s electoral victory, Merchan indefinitely postponed the sentence, which has been pending since a jury convicted him in May of falsifying business records to silence, during the 2016 election campaign, an alleged past affair with Daniels.

This is the only criminal case for which Trump has been convicted. Thanks to his electoral victory, the Republican has escaped two federal cases against him, that of the assault on the Capitol and that of the classified documents that he took from the White House, since special prosecutor Jack Smith decided to close the accusations.