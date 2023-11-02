Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

Donald Trump continues to agitate against Judge Engoron in the New York fraud trial – despite previous fines. The reason is the questioning of his sons.

New York – The fraud trial against the former US President Donald Trump continues – and with it its attacks on the Internet. Shortly before questioning his sons, Trump again attacked the judge responsible: “Leave my children alone, Engoron.”

“Crazy, totally crazy and dangerous”: Trump incites judges in civil proceedings

The 77-year-old ex-president of the USA doesn’t hold back on his online platform Truth Social. On Wednesday (Nov. 1), Trump called Judge Arthur Engoron a politically motivated judge “who does the dirty work for the Democratic Party.” Engoron is “crazy, totally crazy and dangerous” – and a “disgrace” for his profession.

As part of the fraud trial, Trump has frequently attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Engoron. Engoron twice fined Trump for attacking a court employee.

Accusation: Trump and his sons are said to have falsified assets

In the civil case, the ex-president and his two elders, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, accused of inflating the assets of the family real estate empire over the years. The aim was said to have been to get better conditions for loans and insurance.

Attorney General James sued Trump and his sons in September 2022. She achieved an important legal success even before the trial began at the beginning of October: Judge Engoron ruled that Trump owned the assets of his real estate stated too high and thereby committed “fraud”.

The civil process is therefore particularly concerned with the question of how high the penalty will be. Attorney General James has demanded, among other things, a fine of $250 million (236 million euros). Another demand: Trump and his two eldest sons should no longer be allowed to run companies in New York. The ex-president is not threatened with a prison sentence in this case.

Trump rants against the judge in his trial on his online platform: “Leave my children alone, Engoron” © picture alliance/dpa/AP | John Locher

“Not involved”: Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t want to know anything about financial documents

The right-wing populist’s eldest son was questioned in court on Wednesday. He announced that he had nothing to do with the financial documents at the center of the indictment. “I was not involved in the creation of these documents,” said Donald Trump Jr. “The accountants worked on them, that’s what they’re paid to do,” he added.

When prosecutor Colleen Faherty asked who took over the family business Trump Organization after his father moved into the White House in January 2017, he replied: “A combination of me, my brother (Eric) and Allen Weisselberg.” This is the former CFO who was sentenced to prison in 2022 for tax fraud.

Court: Trump is charged in four criminal cases in addition to civil cases

Don Jr., 45, and Eric, 39, are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which owns numerous properties, hotels and golf courses. They should both be questioned in the fraud trial.

In addition to the civil proceedings, Ex-president indicted in four criminal cases. Two indictments concern the right-wing populist’s attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and thus stay in power. (AFP/dpa/hk)