Donald Trump defends himself against allegations of fraud in the civil trial and attacks the judge in charge with harsh words.

New York – Donald Trump can’t help it. The former president took to his own social media platform on Sunday Truth Social once again targeted Judge Arthur Engoron, calling him “CRAZY” in all caps and demanding that he be “thrown from the bench.”

Trump faces a civil lawsuit alleging $250 million in fraud. His daughter Ivanka must now also testify at the trial. The background is a lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed last year. In the case, the ex-president is accused of having overstated the assets of his real estate empire for years in order to get better conditions for loans and insurance. Trump, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and is the current front-runner, has denied any wrongdoing and described the process as politically motivated.

Donald Trump on Truth Social against Judge Engoron

In his Post up Truth Social wrote Trump: “The Trump-hating judge has gone off the rails in this case. The case should never have been brought by the corrupt, racist Attorney General, but with any other judge it would have been thrown out. Your star witness admitted he lied: TRUMP didn’t inflate values. The judge says Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million, even though it’s worth 50 to 100 times that much. I really think he’s CRAZY!”

Trump then called for the judge’s removal and called Engoron “corrupt.” “This corrupt judge does not even recognize or accept the decision of the Court of Appeal. He constantly gags and punishes me for no reason. He should be kicked out of the courtroom as he is a huge disgrace to the State of New York!”

“Muzzle” against Trump only applies to a limited extent

American law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said on Sunday Newsweek: “Defendants and their defense attorneys have every right to criticize judges as long as they do not engage in activities that pose a threat to them. This is political bluster – however unwise it may be, and should not be punished.”

Judge Engoron had previously imposed a “muzzle” on Trump. But the ban only applies to statements about court staff, not the judge himself, US Attorney Dave Aronberg said Newsweek: “So Trump will not be punished for these inflammatory words. But his comments could lead the judge to extend the ban on speaking to others, including the judge himself.” (skr)