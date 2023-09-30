Anaheim (agencies)

Former US President Donald Trump attacked his competitors for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, especially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in front of a supportive audience in Anaheim during the Republican Party convention in California.

The former president said yesterday: “I was the one who returned the color red to Florida (the Republican color), not him,” referring to DeSantis, recalling the support he provided to him in 2018 in his campaign to obtain the position of governor of Florida.

“Without me, he would be dead,” Trump asserted.

According to a recent NBC News poll, Trump has a landslide lead in the Republican primary with 59% voting intentions compared to 16% for DeSantis, his closest competitor.

In Anaheim, Trump also called Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, a “loser.”

Last Wednesday, the former president did not participate in the second debate for Republican candidates that was organized in California, preferring to campaign among auto industry workers in Michigan (northeast of the country).

Trump was criminally charged in 4 cases ranging from his handling of secret documents after leaving the presidency to his alleged attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, and he once again presented himself as a victim of justice that he considers to be in the hands of Democrats.