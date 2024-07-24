“Kamala, you’re fired. Kamala, you’re fired: get out of here. Lyin’ Kamala. Harris the liar”. Donald Trump takes the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina, and, in The Apprentice style, attacks Kamala Harris, coining the new nickname for the vice president. Harris is identified as ‘Lyin’ Kamala’, Kamala the liar.

“We defeated the worst president in the history of the United States, now we have to defeat the most incompetent vice president. The Democrats took out Biden, told him to step aside or they would throw him out with the 25th Amendment. If Harris becomes president, she will destroy this country. We will not allow that to happen. She is much worse than him,” he says. “Kamala, you’re fired”Trump concluded, repeating the phrase used by the tycoon in the reality show The Apprentice.

“After I was shot, I became nicer. With these people, you can’t. They are dangerous people: if you don’t mind, I will not be nice. It’s unbelievable what they have done to this country. Kamala Harris was in charge of the border, but she never went there and she allowed 20 million illegal immigrants in. Everything Kamala touches becomes a disaster. Her staff hates her… Oh, when you see the stories that come out…“, he says with a veiled threat. “The fake news now paints her as the savior of the country: 3 weeks ago she was the worst politician…”, he continues.

The attack on Harris also revolves around the issue of abortion: “She’s crazy, her position is radical. My position She wants abortion in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy and also after birth” is in favor of “the execution of the child. It’s not an abortion, it’s an execution”. “Our position is that abortion is a matter for the states, now it depends on the will of the people in each individual state. You have to follow your heart, I support the 3 exceptions: rape, incest and the mother’s life“, he says in a vague speech referring to the exceptions that would justify abortion.

“For 3 1/2 years, Harris has lied through her teeth to cover up the fact that Biden was mentally unfit to be president. Biden is not a good person, I don’t like him. I wish him the best, but he is not a good person: he tried to put me in prison,” Trump says, reserving a few kind words for Biden in a long list of accusations.