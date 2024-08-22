Donald Trump is back at the border. The Republican is looking to steal the spotlight on the big day of his rival, Kamala Harris, who will accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination this afternoon. Trump is back in Arizona, a decisive territory for the November 5 elections and where he will hold a large rally on the outskirts of Phoenix tomorrow. This is the second visit that the former president has made to the state in the summer, but the first since Joe Biden left the race so that everything would change. Trump wants to gain momentum with one of his favorite campaign topics: illegal immigration.

He began his visit by attacking his rival, whom he blames for having staged a coup to win the Democratic nomination. “She was last in the primaries. She didn’t even make it to Iowa. Biden got 14 million and she got none. This country is not ready to have a Marxist as president,” said the former president as he began his message from a point on the border line. He was flanked by the wall built during his administration and by large pieces of steel that the current administration decided not to install in order to continue with the controversial barrier. “I call her Comrade Kamala because she is a radical,” he said. “She wants our country to be open to the criminals of the world so they can come and rape and pillage,” he said.

The former president has returned to Cochise County, the same county that Senator JD Vance visited a few weeks ago. Arizona has been one of the epicenters of the immigration crisis that has occurred under the Biden administration. In the first four months of this year, the Border Patrol documented 250,000 arrests in the Tucson sector, which stretches 400 kilometers along the border line between Arizona and New Mexico.

Trump was accompanied by some victims of crimes committed by immigrants. Among them was the mother of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old woman who was killed in 2023 while jogging in Maryland. The alleged suspect in the murder is a 23-year-old Salvadoran citizen who entered the United States illegally, according to the FBI. “We live 1,800 miles from the border. But it is not safe, many have entered to rape and kill Americans,” said Patty Morin. The Republican has repeated that the arrival of illegal immigrants has caused violent crimes to skyrocket by 43%, something that official data refutes. Crime has actually decreased. Trump says, without proving it, that Democratic cities report less crime than there are.

“She (Kamala Harris) will not mention the victims tonight. She will not name them, nor speak of them, nor express remorse. She will want to talk about the future, but these people want to go back to the past for sure. There will be no future in this country with open borders,” Trump read from a written message. The president assured that his campaign will offer a response to Harris’ speech this afternoon in Chicago on the Truth Social platform. “She will lie a lot tonight,” he ventured.

As he has mentioned before without support, Trump said in Arizona that some 20 million people have entered illegally during Biden’s presidency. Many of them have supposedly left prisons and mental hospitals in countries such as Venezuela and the Congo, another assertion that has been solidly rejected on numerous occasions by the data and reality, but which the Republican repeats to his base. “These people are taking the jobs of blacks and Hispanics because millions of illegals have arrived. It’s obvious to me. The next stop will be the unions, you’ll see,” he said.

The situation at the border is also very different from what it was at the beginning of the Administration. In this election year, illegal crossings have plummeted according to official figures. The Democratic government has opted to implement tough immigration control measures, which has led to a significant reduction in the arrival of immigrants. In July, 56,400 people were detained between ports of entry on the border with Mexico. This is the lowest number in almost four years. The high temperatures recorded in the summer have also been a factor in the drop in statistics.

Cochise Sheriff Mark Dannels said the community of 125,000 people is “tired and frustrated” by the lack of response from the federal government. “We feel like no one is listening to us,” Dannels said. His department, he said, has arrested about 3,000 people in the past three and a half years for some type of crime, not immigration issues. “Homicides have reached double digits,” he said. This has generated onerous expenses for his modest office of 12 million dollars. “I have not received a single dollar from the federal government. This is the first government that has not met with a single sheriff on the border,” he warned angrily.

The fight to win Arizona and its eleven Electoral College votes also involves the need to convince Latino voters. It is the state with the most Hispanics among the seven swing territories that will define the November 5 election. A recent survey by TelevisaUnivision indicates that 35% of this sector has not decided how they will vote just over 70 days before the elections. Harris leads Trump by a comfortable 59% to 34%.

Thursday’s event was Trump’s first scheduled event in Arizona this week. On Friday, he’ll be in Glendale, just outside Phoenix, at the same stadium that Kamala Harris recently visited with Tim Walz. It will be a good opportunity for him to test his strength against the Democratic ticket. Republicans will field a full lineup for the rally, including JD Vance, ultra-conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Senate candidate for the border state, Kari Lake. Congressmen Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, two lawmakers who have endorsed Harris, will be in attendance. The Big Lie claiming the 2020 election was stolen from Trump will also make an appearance.