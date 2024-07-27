Kamala Harris ”was a homeless person three weeks ago”. This is the latest attack by former President Donald Trump against the American vice presidency to which Joe Biden has passed the baton. “She was a homeless woman, a failed vice president in a failed administration with millions of people crossing the border,” Trump said.

“Now we have a new candidate to defeat: the most incompetent, unpopular, far-left vice president in American history,” he added.

“Together, in four months we will defeat Kamala Harris, who recently fought so hard to defund the police and give them to the radical left Democratic Party,” Trump said.