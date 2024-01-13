Home page politics

Sandra Kathe

In the USA, the primaries for the 2024 presidential election begin with racist attacks. The originator of the rumors is once again the controversial ex-President Trump.

Washington – The elected Republican US President is attacking his Republican opponent Nikki Haley Donald Trump Back to old patterns again, probably for his chances in the Republican primaries to strengthen. As several media outlets report, after being excluded from the primaries in the US states of Colorado and Maine, the controversial Republican is now spreading rumors that Haley is not legally allowed to become US President.

The pattern of his argument corresponds to the accusations that Trump already made against his predecessor Barack Obama and the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris by claiming that Obama was not at all in the USA and Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, is not a real US citizen under the law due to her parents' descent. The 77-year-old is now using the same argument as with Harris with his Republican opponent in the primaries, Nikki Haley.

Nikki Haley is one of the few in the Republican Party to warn against the behavior of former President Trump. This makes her his fiercest competitor. (File photo) © Scott Olson/AFP

Trump shares rumor about competitor Haley: Can she become president?

Like the US newspaper Independent Explained with reference to the US Constitution, the rumor was based on an article from the right-wing extremist conspiracy site The Gateway Pundit refer to, quickly refuted. According to Article 14 of the US Constitution, every person born on US territory is a US citizen from birth. The only exception were the children of foreign diplomats born here.

Accordingly, Haley, who was born in the small US town of Bamberg in the state of South Carolina and whose parents both come from India, is undoubtedly a US citizen and therefore eligible to be elected as a potential US president. The fact that Trump shared the article claiming the opposite on his social media platform Truth Social, which was published as a replacement for Twitter, last week could be a sign that, despite his previous lead in the polls sees Haley as a serious competitor.

After Christie's withdrawal: Haley is considered Trump's most important competitor among US Republicans

The Republican Haley is one of the few representatives of the party who openly criticizes Trump and his role in the attacks on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. She had emphasized several times that the former president opposed the election Joe Biden It wasn't stolen, it was simply lost. Since his election defeat in November 2020, Trump has not recognized the result and has vehemently caused division in the country. Former Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders recently warned about this in an interview with the British newspaper Guardian that a re-election of Trump could pose a serious risk to democracy in the USA.

After Republican candidate Chris Christie withdrew last week, the 51-year-old is considered the most promising candidate for the presidential election behind Trump alongside the incumbent governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. In addition to his candidacy, he currently has with several criminal proceedings and is currently fighting over his alleged impunity as US President in order to gain time before the presidential election in November. The first primary election in the US state of Iowa starts next week. (saka)