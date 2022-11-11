Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accusing him of being disloyal after the rising GOP politician became increasingly speculated as a candidate. in the 2024 presidential election.

In a statement, Trump said his support was vital to DeSantis’s victory in the 2018 state governorship election, and that the co-religionist was being disloyal by insinuating that he could run for the party’s candidacy for the White House race.

When asked if he will run, DeSantis, according to Trump, responds that he is not thinking about the future.

“Whether we’re talking about loyalty or class, that’s not really the best answer,” the former president emphasized in the note.

Trump also said he saved DeSantis’s re-election campaign as governor with his support and accused the conservative press – once his biggest supporters – of carrying out an “offensive” against him by supporting the Florida governor as a candidate.

“This is just like 2015 or 2016, when ‘Fox News’ fought me until I won, and then (they changed and) couldn’t be nicer to me,” Trump said.

Some of the main conservative media outlets in the US – Fox News and The New York Post – began to turn their backs on the former president, after Republicans failed to win the victory they had hoped for in the so-called “midterms” – the midterm legislative elections presidential term.

And as Trump’s popularity wanes, DeSantis, who was re-elected governor on Tuesday, is gaining traction in conservative circles. Fox News yesterday released an editorial titled “Ron DeSantis is the new leader of the Republican Party.”

DeSantis won re-election in Florida by a wide margin, and that victory, according to several analysts, qualifies him for the presidential race.

The partial results of Tuesday’s legislative elections are far from the “red wave” (the color of the Republican Party) that many conservative voters and analysts were predicting. While the vote count made little progress on Wednesday, in the case of the House of Representatives, US media projections show that Republicans have secured 207 of the 218 seats they need to control this house of Congress.

The Democrats, meanwhile, have 184 seats, with more than 40 yet to be decided. As for the Senate, the situation is much less clear: of the 100 seats, the Democrats have 48 secured, one less than the Republicans.