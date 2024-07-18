As you probably already know, a few days ago there was an attempt on the life of Donald Trump, candidate for the presidency of the United States. Since then, It has been discovered that the person responsible for this attack was a 20-year-old young man, who apparently revealed his plans in Steam.

In accordance with Fox NewsThomas Matthew Crooks shared on Steam his plans to assassinate Donald Trump. While he did not directly mention his intentions, The message he wrote makes it clear that he had planned to do something important during this event.. This is what he said:

“My debut will be on July 13th, watch how it goes.”

This information was shared in a private session with the United States senators, where more details about Crooks were shared. For his part, the young man’s presence on social networks is almost non-existent. Although he sang with a Steam and Discord account, Their interactions were minimaland a couple of classmates have pointed out that during some breaks he spent his time playing.

Unfortunately, since this event, countless fake profiles using the name Thomas Matthew Crooks have appeared on sites like Steam, where some people have assumed their identity to make false comments. Meanwhile, Thomas Matthew Crooks’ real political affiliation is unknown at this time, and there seems to be no clear reason for his attack. In related topics, The Simpsons episode about Trump is censored. Similarly, this event is turned into an anime.

Author’s Note:

Even though Steam was only used as a platform, it’s likely that some people will use this information as a way to once again attack video games, and point to them as the culprits, even if it has nothing to do with it.

Via: Kotaku