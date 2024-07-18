USA, 007 ends up in the crosshairs. Everything that doesn’t add up about the attack

On the attack on Donald Trump yesterday the conspiracy theory is also gaining ground. There are too many things that have not worked in terms of security, Thomas Crook the killer acted almost undisturbed he shot eight times before being hit by snipers. The Secret Service – reports Il Corriere della Sera – has the difficult mission of protecting the president, the first lady and some personalities, including the challenging candidate. Everyone is assigned a code name: “Celtic” – in the past – for Biden“Pioneer” for Kamala Harris and “Mogul” reserved just for Trump. Terms used (we don’t know if they still are) in communications. Protection starts long before a public event, such as a rally or a crowd bath. Threats are assessedthe presence of potentially dangerous elements in the area is being studied – perhaps discovered because they posted on social media or said something -, there is an analysis of the “theater”. Controversies have arisen on the failure to monitor the area surrounding the podium.

Many experts — former officials — have stressed that it was a careful reconnaissance is necessary on the buildings near the clearing, as they represented an obvious shooting point. It is not yet clear – continues Il Corriere – how the attacker was managed to get onto the roof without being seen. Actually, there are explanations for this. The second nucleus was “hindered” by some trees. The set of reconstructions, if confirmed, will unload more blame on those who were leading the operation. The agents then shielded Trumpthey literally hugged him. The images broadcast by the TV, at a certain point, showed the politician clearly visible and uncovered. On Elon’s X Musk There is also a video circulating that claims to demonstrate how the attack was a CIA plot: the security agents they would not have tried to neutralize the attacker.

Some accounts, with left-wing sympathies, examined by the Washington Postthey spoke instead of a “false flag operation“, of an operation planned by Trump supporters. One of the hashtags that appeared on X yesterday was #staged, to underline that it was a fact “staged“, “architected“. On TikTok, an account called @theoldermillennial.1, followed by over a million people, goes further: “Since Trump’s court cases weren’t going so well, they decided to try a different route. Guys, don’t forget, this is what the left is capable of“.