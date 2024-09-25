Florida, United States.– The man suspected of trying to kill Donald Trump this month in Florida was indicted Tuesday on three additional charges, including attempted murder of a presidential candidate, U.S. judicial authorities announced.

Police arrested Ryan Routh, 58, on Sept. 15, shortly after he fled when U.S. Secret Service agents found him armed near the golf course where former President Trump was playing.

A grand jury – a commission of citizens invested with investigative powers – indicted him on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, on charges of attempted murder of a leading presidential candidate, possession of a firearm to commit a violent crime and assault on a federal officer. Until now, the Prosecutor’s Office accused him of illegal possession of a weapon and of possessing a weapon with the serial number removed.

The case has been randomly assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, who in July dismissed a criminal case against Trump for mishandling classified documents.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled to keep Routh in jail, saying he was a flight risk and a danger to the community. According to the FBI, the US federal police, the defendant traveled to Florida on August 14 and remained there until his arrest. During that period, his cell phone repeatedly connected with cell towers near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach and his Mar-a-Lago residence nearby. Before a Secret Service agent saw him, Routh spent about 12 hours at the Republican presidential candidate’s golf club. Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania (northeast) on July 13. That day a man opened fire on him, wounding him in the ear and killing a member of the audience.