US, Kimberly Cheatle resigns
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned, US media reported, a day after acknowledging that the agency failed in its mission to prevent the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Cheatle faced bipartisan calls for him to resign after a 20-year-old gunman injured the Republican presidential candidate at a July 13 campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Article under update…
