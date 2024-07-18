“The July 13th will be my debut, watch what happens“. This is what he wrote Thomas Matthew Crooksthe 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Investigators found the post on the popular gaming platform Steam, CNN sources revealed, without providing further details on when the phrase was posted or specifying whether there are other messages of this kind.

But that’s not all. Photos of both Trump and Joe Biden were found on Crooks’ cell phone, CNN also reveals, citing three US officials who report that an analysis of his online search history revealed that he had checked the dates of the Chicago Democratic Convention and other Trump rallies. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers.