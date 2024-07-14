”It is a surprising act, an attack on a president has not happened in many decades in the United States. That said, a political climate of polarization, violent language and seeing Trump as a threat to the country could have led to suspicions that someone would have tried. There is no doubt that in recent years the violent rhetoric has come more from Trump, however, it is true that, as he accuses in these hours, the right, the media and the left have demonized Trump. Perhaps he was demonized for good reasons but this has contributed to the polarization”. He told Adnkronos Andrew SpannausAmerican journalist and political analyst and author of the podcast ‘That’s America – Behind the scenes of the United States’.

Attack represents ‘advantage’ for Trump – The attack, according to Spannaus, “is certainly an advantage for Trump because he is being talked about and in a positive way, generating sympathy and reinforcing his narrative of ‘victim of the system’. Even if there is no evidence or elements to say that this young man was manipulated by anyone”. Faced with all this, “Democrats had to immediately suspend anti-Trump advertising and will find themselves in a difficult situation because they will no longer be able to use the same language as before. Talking about Trump as a threat to the country can now be seen as a way of stirring up anger against him. Democrats will have to focus on other issues, which are also good for them, such as the economy and the well-being of the population. A good part of the reason for Biden’s candidacy has always been Trump’s threat to democracy”.

‘If gap widens, Democrats will push for Biden’s withdrawal‘ – Biden’s candidacy appears increasingly in the balance. ”If Trump’s lead were to increase this week, Biden would consolidate a gap that few already think he can overcome. At this point, there are two possibilities for the Democrats: either they decide they still have a chance to beat Trump and then they will push Biden to withdraw or Biden can take advantage of the fact that his situation is being less talked about. In the latter case, however, the Democrats will be aware that at this point it will be difficult to beat Trump. It all depends on the numbers this week.”