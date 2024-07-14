The investigations into the attack on Donald Trumpin which the former US president was injured in one ear, are still “in the early stages” but The FBI has opened an investigation “for potential act of domestic terrorism”. Investigators have not yet identified a clear ideological motive behind the action of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Pittsburgh FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek explained to ‘Nbc’ that the investigation is still “in its early stages” and further elements could come from the analysis of the attacker’s cell phone. At the moment, “there are no indications of mental health problems” for the young man.

The investigations

Rojek said that FBI believes suspect acted alone and that there are no public safety concerns at this time. Additionally, there is no indication that Crooks had any previous interactions with law enforcement prior to Saturday. The boy’s family appears to be cooperating with investigators, who have outlined the pattern surrounding the weapon used: it is believed to have been purchased by Crooks’ father.

“Our number one goal,” Rojek said, “is to identify the motive and determine if he had any associates or anyone else involved. Right now the investigation appears to determine that he acted alone, but we still have more investigation to do.”

Rojek, Fox News reports, confirmed that the weapon used in Saturday’s shooting was a 5.56 AR rifle, purchased legally. Rojek also said the FBI has several pieces of evidence that have been transported to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for processing and exploitation, including the shooter’s gun and phone.

The Wall Street Journal writes that the 20-year-old had explosive devices inside his car, citing sources familiar with the mattere. Police have received numerous reports of suspicious packages near the site of the attack and have dispatched bomb squads, sources said. A law enforcement official quoted by CNN said that even Explosives were found inside the attacker’s house.

The profile of the attacker

”My name is Thomas Matthew Crooks. I hate Republicans, I hate Donald Trump,” the young man said in a video message on social media. The 20-year-old is listed in public records as a Republican voter but had donated $15 to a progressive group affiliated with Democrats, CNN explains.

Crooks lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park and graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. That year, he was also awarded a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative for his excellent math skills, according to The Tribune-Review of Western Pennsylvania.

Crooks worked in a treatment and rehabilitation center in Bethel Park, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Marcie Grimm, administrator of the Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, confirmed this to CNN. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of his involvement, as Thomas Matthew Crooks was a safe and responsible person with a clean record,” Grimm said, explaining that the facility is cooperating with law enforcement and that “our thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump and the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

The attacker He had tried to join his high school’s shooting club, but was rejected and asked not to returntwo students who were on the high school team at the time told ABC News. Crooks had participated in what was described as the club’s “preseason” of shooting but failed to make the tryouts. Both students said Crooks was a “terrible shot,” with one adding that he was “not a good fit.” “Not only did he not make the team, he was asked not to come back because he was a terrible shot. He was considered dangerous,” classmate Jameson Myers told ABC News. “On the first day, he basically couldn’t even hit the target,” he said.

A former classmate of the 20-year-old claimed that Crooks had been ‘bullied’‘ while he was in high school. Jason Kohler, 21, told NBC News, explaining that Crooks regularly wore hunting clothes and was teased for the way he dressed. Crooks was a “loner” and would sit alone at lunch, he said.