The young man identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, allegedly used a legally purchased AR-15 rifle to carry out the shooting.

Identified by FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) as the person who shot the former president Donald TrumpThomas Matthew Crooks is believed to have acted alone, according to the US agency. The 20-year-old was killed by Trump’s security agents after firing an AR-15 rifle at the Republican politician. The weapon was reportedly purchased legally.

According to information from CNNthe FBI reported this Sunday (14.Jul.2024) that Crooks did not have a mental health report. The organization also said that no ideology was identified associated with the young man.

Last Saturday (13.Jul.2024), the presidential candidate was shot in the right ear while speaking to supporters in the state of Pennsylvania, USA. The shots caused the death of a 50-year-old man, in addition to leaving 2 others injured. Authorities are investigating the case as “act of domestic terrorism and attempted murder”.

THOMAS CROOKS

According to the New York TimesCrooks was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles from Butler, where Trump was speaking. He was registered to vote with the Republican Party, the same as Trump. But at age 17, Crooks had donated $15 to the group ActBlue, which raised money for Democratic politicians, according to 2021 data from the Federal Election Commission, according to information released by the agency. Reuters.

