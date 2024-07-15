The rooftop from which Thomas Matthew Crooks shot former President Donald Trump had been assessed by the Secret Service as “potentially vulnerable” in the days before the Republican candidate’s rally, NBC reported exclusively, citing two of its sources. The building, owned by a glass research firm, is located near the Butler Farm Show, an outdoor venue in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service was aware of the risks associated with it, the sources said.

“Someone should have been on the roof or secured the building so no one could climb up there.“, said one of the sources, a former Secret Service agent who was familiar with the planning. Despite those concerns, figuring out how the gunman got to the roof is a central question for investigators looking into how a lone attacker managed to shoot Trump at the campaign event.

Congress investigates security breaches

Congress is investigating the responsibilities of the Secret Service. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have already begun to gather information, documents and testimonies, on what happened on Saturday in Butler, on the security gaps and on the measures that will have to be adopted in the future to guarantee the security of the candidates in the presidential elections.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has called for a hearing with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who will appear before the Committee in the coming days. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green has asked for documents, details and a briefing on the security measures adopted for Trump’s rally in Butler, denouncing, in a three-page letter, “grave concerns about how an assailant was able to get to a rooftop where Trump was in the line of fire.”

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters announced a separate investigation into the attack. He was scheduled to meet with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. The department will then brief the committee staff. House officials have been told by House protocol that they can request increased security in their districts if they deem it necessary, and that security will be increased at the party convention in Milwaukee. House Speaker Mike Johnson called on both Republicans and Democrats to tone things down, and Democrats in particular to avoid rhetoric that a Trump victory in November’s elections would be “the end of democracy” or “a national emergency.”

Responsibility shift with local forces

The Secret Service worked with local law enforcement to maintain security for the event, including sniper teams stationed on rooftops to identify and eliminate threats, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. But no agents were stationed in the building used by the 20-year-old Pennsylvania man, which was outside the event’s security perimeter but just 480 feet from the stage, within range of a semiautomatic rifle like the one the gunman was carrying. The Secret Service had designated that rooftop as local law enforcement jurisdiction, a common practice for protecting outdoor gatherings, Guglielmi said.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said his office maintains an Emergency Services Unit team, which deployed four sniper teams and four “rapid response teams” to the rally. But he said Secret Service agents were responsible for securing the grounds. “They met the week before. The Secret Service was running the rally. They were the ones who were in charge of who was doing what,” Goldinger said. “They were at the top of the command chain, they were No. 1,” he added. Goldinger said the Emergency Services Unit commander told him he was not responsible for securing the grounds. “To me, this whole thing is under the jurisdiction of the Secret Service,” he said.

“My question is, how did he get up on that roof without being detected?” said Anthony Cangelosi, a former Secret Service agent who worked to protect presidential candidates, including John Kerry in 2004. “I don’t like to speculate, but it appears that some mistakes were made and that this was avoidable,” said Cangelosi, now a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

The Secret Service’s work on events like Saturday’s begins with advance planning, setting up a security perimeter and positioning teams on the ground and on rooftops, often in conjunction with local law enforcement. Ground deployments include a counterattack team, and rooftop personnel include counterattack sniper teams. Guglielmi, the Secret Service spokesman, said the agency had two of its counterattack agents at the event and also deployed two sniper teams. Two other security units needed for the event were staffed by local law enforcement agencies, Guglielmi said.

Analysts Say Biden Should Fire Secret Service Chief

US President Joe Biden should remove Kimberly Cheatle from her post, CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem is calling for after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. “They essentially had one job and they failed,” Kayyem said. “If this agency is going to move forward, people need to pay the price” for their failures, she added. Before taking over from James Murray, Cheatle was a senior director at PepsiCo North America, where she oversaw facilities, people and business continuity.

Kayyem, who served as deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, said many unanswered questions remain about the Secret Service’s preparation for and response to the attack on Trump. Among them, why was the rooftop where the gunman was located unsecured? And why didn’t agents quickly remove the former president, as evidenced by footage of Trump addressing the crowd with a raised fist or even reaching for his shoes?