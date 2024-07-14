”I hope this is useful to someone who spreads words of hatred, of malice against the right, against fascists, racists and other exponents.. Certain violent tones from the left risk arming the weak-minded.” Thus Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaking to Tg1 about the attack on former American President Donald Trump.

”Politics – he says – should understand what the limit is beyond which it should not go. This also in Europe. Let’s think about the tone against some exponents of the center-right and right in the last European elections. Let’s think about Italy, the crazy, angry polemics, the tone, but much smaller the tone of a certain left even today, a year after his death, against Silvio Berlusconi for naming Malpensa airport. A difference of two centimeters and we would be talking about a different world. If the sniper had hit the target we would have gone back a few decades”.

Salvini hopes ”that the American elections of November 5th will change the world. I am one of the few in Italy at the highest levels to support for a long time the usefulness for the world balance of Donald Trump’s victory”.