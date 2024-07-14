US Secret Service may change protocols; more than 50,000 people expected to attend event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The attack on the former US President Donald Trump78 years old, should lead to a review of the security scheme for the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday (15.Jul.2024) and continues until Thursday (18.Jul), at the Fiserv Forum, in the city of Milwaukee, in Wisconsin (USA).

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the event that will officially confirm Trump’s nomination as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate. Republican politicians and delegates from all 50 U.S. states will attend the ceremony, which will also attract media attention, with journalists on site.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (Democrat) said he was talking to convention security officials. “My team and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the Republican National Convention and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation.”, he wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The U.S. Secret Service is largely responsible for handling convention security. There has also been an increase in federal funding for the event, with the amount earmarked for 2024 reaching $75 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The convention is considered a special national security event. Weapons will not be allowed in areas where accreditation is required.

Wisconsin law, however, restricts the prohibition of weapons within the security perimeter.

O USA Today reinforces that planning for the political act in Milwaukee has been underway for 1 year and that the Secret Service can change the entire security protocol, but more restrictive measures have not been announced so far.

According to the CBS Newsthe security perimeter must be expanded by the Secret Service with “buffer zones” around the event.

On March 12, Trump secured the 1,215 delegates needed to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate in the November elections.

