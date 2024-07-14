Just minutes after former President Donald Trump was shot, Republican and Democratic leaders went to X to condemn the attack.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, released a message on behalf of himself and the state’s first lady: “Casey DeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family,” he wrote on the social network X.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott praised Trump’s resilience. “They tried to lock him up. They tried to kill him. It’s not going to work. He’s indomitable,” the Republican said, also at X.

Elon Musk, the owner of the social network, expressed his full support for the president. “We fully endorse President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery,” the billionaire wrote. Minutes later, he added: “The last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

The US Senate account asked for prayers for the president: “Pray for President Trump. The country and the world stand with President Trump and the people of Pennsylvania at this time.”

Some Republicans raised their voices. “I am appalled by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” wrote Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Democrats rush to condemn attack

Democrats were also quick to condemn the incident. President Joe Biden, the candidate for the presidency, wrote on X: “I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I am grateful to hear that he is safe and well. I am praying for him and his family and all those who attended the rally as we await more information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service.” / X.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump,” echoed House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries of New York. “I am grateful for the decisive response of the police. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also condemned the attack on the Republican candidate. “As someone whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe,” she wrote. “As we learn more details about this horrific incident, let us pray that everyone present at the former President’s rally today is unharmed.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said he has been briefed on the incident and that Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene in Butler County, Pennsylvania, and are working with federal and local partners.

“Violence directed at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Shapiro added on social media.. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

Repercussions in Brazil

Former President Jair Bolsonaro wrote: Our solidarity with the greatest world leader of the moment. We hope for his speedy recovery. We will see you at the inauguration.

Congressman Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) compared the incident to the attack his father suffered before the elections. “The left is like this all over the world! Always trying to solve things with bullets or knives! COWARDS! Any similarity?”

Deputy Marcel van Hatten also made the connection: “Once again they are trying to eliminate through brute force and violence those who cannot be defeated by voting,” he wrote.