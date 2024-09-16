The Attempt to Kill Donald Trump Was ‘Extremely Serious’ Even though Ryan Wesley Routh, the man arrested at Pakm Beach, never had a chance to aim his AK-47 at the former president, questions remain unanswered as the FBI takes stock of its investigation into the potential assassination attempt on Sunday, September 15, on Trump, who was being protected by Secret Service agents on the course at Trump International Golf Club in West Pakm Beach.

Investigators are particularly concerned about whether Routh, a 58-year-old from Hawaii, acted alone. Did he have accomplices? Could he count on anyone’s cooperation? “Our investigation will determine that,” says Jeffrey B. Veltri, the special agent in charge of the investigation at the FBI Miami office. The assassination attempt, according to Veltri, must be considered “extremely serious” and the Bureau is “determined to provide answers” to understand “what led to the events that occurred.”

Routh Waiting for Trump for 12 Hours

The man was stationed for about 12 hours, according to his cellphone data. An FBI agent says in a sworn affidavit that initial checks of T-Mobile’s phone showed Routh’s cellphone was “in the vicinity of the area” from 1:59 a.m. Sunday until 1:31 p.m., when a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of his rifle sticking out from behind a tree. Routh, his Nissan apparently parked a few feet away, was he aware of the former president’s agenda? The suspect remained under observation throughout the day, waiting for Trump to complete his field trip.

Prosecution documents say one of the Secret Service agents who was patrolling the golf course opened fire after seeing the barrel of the rifle. He then saw a man fleeing in a Nissan.

Trump never in range

Routh didn’t have time to put Trump in his sightsnever had a line of sight, Secret Service Deputy Director Ronald Rowe Jr. said. The suspect was in a public area, close to the fence. “As former President Trump moved down the fairway of the fifth hole, not yet close to the green of the sixth hole, the agent who was checking the green area of ​​the sixth hole observed the subject armed with what appeared to be an automatic rifle and immediately released the safety.” Routh “did not have a line of sight and fled the scene. He did not fire any shots at our agents.”

Routh was charged in Palm Beach federal court with illegal possession of a weapon. When he fled, which ended with his arrest on I-95, the 58-year-old left a digital camera, two bags, and a loaded Sks rifle with a telescopic sight on the fence. The rifle’s serial number had been “defaced and made illegible to the naked eye.”

The charges formalized

Defended by a public defender, Routh has been charged for the time being because he was not allowed to possess weapons because he had a criminal record.. The hearing lasted a few minutes and the judge set another for September 23, to discuss possible release on bail. Other charges could obviously be filed but, at the same time, it could be difficult to indict Routh for the attack on Trump.

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg said the distance from where the man allegedly stood to the golf course where the tycoon was playing golf, about 300 to 1,500 feet, was too great to prove that he was pointing the rifle at the former president. It would be much easier, he added, to charge him with pointing the gun at the Secret Service agent.

Social media and reality

Routh described himself on social media as a freedom fighter who has toured the world, tweeting at world leaders (multiple times in 2020 at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un), traveling to Ukraine to support his war effort against Russia, and professing his willingness to die for the causes he believed in.

Everyday reality was different. Away from his keyboard, the man ran a small company that built tiny homes in a Honolulu suburbin Hawaii, and spent his time writing letters to his local newspaper about homeless encampments, graffiti on an Oahu highway tunnel, and a dispute over a hiking trail.

Routh joined X, then Twitter, in January 2020 and immediately began posting about politics, according to tweets saved by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. In a 2020 post, he wrote that he had supported Trump in 2016 but had changed his mind about the former president: “I and the world had hoped that President Trump would be different and better, but we were all sorely disappointed.” More recently, he suggested that Trump’s campaign slogan should be “enslave Americans again.”