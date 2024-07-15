Pennsylvania attack prompts investigation into agency director Kimberly Cheatle over effectiveness in protecting former president

The shooting of former US President Donald Trump (Republican) at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last Saturday (13.Jul), put in doubt the effectiveness of the US Secret Service, rresponsible for the security of the event. The failure may represent the biggest crisis for the agency since the assassination attempt on the country’s 40th president, Ronald Reagan, in 1981.

Also compared to the 1912 attack on Theodore Roosevelt, the assassination attempt on Trump highlights the security challenges faced by the Secret Service during election periods. The agency’s director, Kimberly Cheatlewho took office in 2022, is under investigation. The information is from WSJ.

The investigations are around how prepared the Secret Service was. Mainly on the question of how the The gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who had been a loner until then, managed to position himself with an AR-15-style rifle on a rooftop near the stage and open fire on the Republican candidate.

The efforts of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) will likely focus on understanding the work done by the Secret Service to protect buildings near the rally. Bill Pickle, former deputy assistant director of the Secret Service, criticized the security breach, emphasizing that “there is no way he should have been able to make those shots”.

The agency, which routinely inspects buildings near high-security events, will likely review its practices for communicating with local authorities and its use of technology to identify threats.

In response to the attack, US President Joe Biden (Democrat), emphasized the importance of security to Trump, instructing the head of the Secret Service to employ “all features” necessary and ordered an independent review of the security measures implemented during the rally.

After the attack, the Secret Service said on Sunday (July 14) that it is confident about the security plan developed for the Republican National Convention. The event begins this Monday (July 15) and will confirm the official nomination of Donald Trump as the party’s candidate for the November 5 elections.