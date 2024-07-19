Attack on Trump an effect of political hatred: this is how the democratic leftists they made him a target

And here is one of the effects of political hatred: the attack on Trump. Whether or not he is likeable and whether or not one shares his ideas (which are few and full of bourgeois pride and money), the democratic leftists of this dark age of the West have, once again, demonized their enemy of the moment, transforming him into the target of every possible lunatic. And they did it with the usual drooling, screaming, dull growl.

The same growl with which they flaunted the fascist danger that emerged from the Fanpage investigation: the fascist Melonian youth. After having procrastinated, nudging each other, and never openly condemning the statements of that “professore” and great educator according to which “Neo-Nazis should be beaten, I teach at school and I think it’s right to beat them”. Incapable of smiling self-irony, they did not even notice (or did not want to) the self-mocking and joking tone that emerged from the sentences of the “young fascists”, marked by laughter that clashes with the hypothetical state of mind of potential black terrorists.

These left-wing Democrats, evidently, still have their heads full of the “60s” culture smoothie: the post-conciliar Catholic-democratic, the Marxist-Leninist (with workerist echoes) and the American New Left of underground origin. They have not yet emerged from this situation of complete ideological confusion and, indeed, have complicated the mess with the demands of the libertarians of sexuality, of the multicultural promoters of political correctof the extremist component of environmentalists, of rebellious feminists and of illegal immigrants.

As some modern philosophers say, the West is in a climate of general moral anesthesia, of profound disorientation, despite all the watchwords in use in a consumer and democratic society: the collapse of character and of all true dignity, ideological chaos, the prevalence of the lowest interests, living from day to day, are what generally characterize contemporary Western man.

And if that is the case, the left Democrats and their foolish, adoring servants must resign themselves. Despite the prejudices, the persecutions, the “democratic” beatings, the investigations that make these hypocritical right-thinking people shudder with indignation, there will always be young people, men and women who will want to get up again, to rise again internally, to give themselves a shape, to create an order and a rectitude within themselves. Maybe using historical junk that has been surpassed by the times, but useful to act as points of reference, as symbols to recognize each other. And there will always be, to reclaim a “Humanity”, perhaps not shared by many, but aren’t we in a democracy? Or do we have to beat them up as the “professor” quoted above claims?

In short, there will always be those who know how to be faithful to a Love, to an Idea; who do not use the asterisk, the schwa or other signs that “blur” the masculine and feminine endings; who fantasize about a family with a Mom and a Dad; who know how to appreciate an advertisement without the need for the interpreters to be necessarily African or homosexual; who still think that loyalty and courage are still indispensable values ​​in a civil society; who are convinced that the strongest is noble only if he protects the weakest; who believe in education and chivalry, in merit and punishment; who feel like adversaries of many but hate no one.