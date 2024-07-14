Attack on Trump, doubts and controversies on security. Witnesses: “We reported the sniper, why didn’t they stop him?”

The world is still in shock after the Italian night Former President Donald Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt. Even though the killer, a 20-year-old American, has been neutralized, in fact, the next few hours will be crucial to answer some questions that are still unanswered. First of all, how Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to position himself undisturbed on a roof a few hundred meters from the rally of the former president of the United States. And again, how he managed to bring an AR-15 with him without being noticed, and why he was not stopped, despite some videos clearly showing him taking aim, before shooting.

The AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle designed in 1957. Colt currently uses the term AR-15 to refer to its semi-automatic rifles for civilian use, and by extension it is used to refer to similar weapons sold by other manufacturers. The caliber is 5.56 NATO. The only difference between the AR-15 and the military version is that while the M-16 can fire both a single shot and a continuous burst, the AR-15 fires single shots each time the trigger is pulled although it can be modified to fire continuous bursts. Until the start of the Biden presidency, a $99 kit was available that converted it from semi-automatic to automatic. The two ‘machine guns’ fire shots until the magazine runs out (from a minimum of 5 to a maximum of 100 rounds).



As a semi-automatic weapon, the AR-15 is not a ‘sniper’ rifle. Snipers prefer single-shot, larger-caliber rifles with scopes that make them lethal at long ranges. In the attack, the man allegedly shot from about 150 meters, a distance that was absolutely adequate for the rifle he was holding. He lacked precision because it is impossible to maintain aim when firing shots in rapid succession.

According to what is reported The Corriere della Sera, The Secret Service is responsible for protecting the president, the first lady and certain dignitaries, including the challenging candidate. Protection begins long before a public event, such as a rally or a crowd bath.. Threats are assessed, the presence of potentially dangerous elements in the area is studied – perhaps discovered because they posted or said something -, there is a theater analysis. An investigation in which the FBI immediately entered.

In the area of ​​the meeting, the Secret Service always deploys the Counter Sniper team (to respond to a sniper), the Counter Assault team (to counter an even greater danger) and a host of bodyguards. In these hours, controversy has arisen over the lack of surveillance of the area surrounding the podium. Many experts – former officials – have emphasized that a careful reconnaissance of the buildings near the clearing was necessary, as they represented an obvious shooting point. It is still unclear how the attacker managed to climb onto the roof without being seen. Someone in the crowd noticed his presence, but it was too late.

According to Reuters, Ben Maser, a 41-year-old welder, said he was outside the rally perimeter, listening to Trump, when he noticed two officers who seemed to be looking for someone. He, too, then began scanning the area. A person interviewed by the BBC also reported the Corriere della Sera, said he saw the gunman and tried unsuccessfully to alert police and the Secret Service. “We saw the guy climbing up on the roof of the building next to us, 500 feet away,” Greg Smith said. “He had a rifle, you could clearly see a rifle. We were pointing at him, the police were on the ground and we were saying, ‘Hey, man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’ … and the police didn’t know what was going on”.

The agents, after the shooting, they shielded Trump, they stood in a circle hugging him. The images broadcast by TV, at a certain point, showed the politician clearly visible and uncovered. A risky situation if there had been a second attacker mixed in among the bystanders, a few meters away. Even worse if he had thrown a rudimentary explosive device. No one, apart from a lone agent, stood in front of the podium, which remained accessible to at least one photographer. The evacuation – experts point out, as Agi underlines – was not rapid, at times it seemed confused.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee has called Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify at a hearing scheduled for July 22 in connection with the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. “Americans demand answers about the attempted assassination of President Trump,” the group said in a statement on X, noting that Cheatle’s appearance was voluntary.