Trump, Crooks identified as a danger by agents but no one stopped him

The Secret Service of the United States is in turmoil after the attack on Donald Trump. As the days go by, the failure of the federal government agency that deals with the protection of the US president, his family and presidential candidates (like Trump) becomes more and more evident. The reconstruction of what happened in Pennsylvania brings to light all the security flaws around Trump. Thomas Crooks, the attacker, – reports Il Corriere della Sera – was noticed in advance of the shots and not just 86 seconds before, as initially said. Here is the sequence: three Beaver County police shooters are inside the building that will be used as a post by the killer and one of them sees the young man looking at the roof, then it disappears.

A few moments later he reappears, sits down in the parking lot, check your cell phone. At that moment the policeman takes a picture of him. Crooks takes out a device to measure the distance, the officer radios the command, Crooks he leaves and comes back with a backpack on his shoulders to head towards the rear of the pavilion. The agent radios back the signal. They arrive in the meantime other policemenprobably also alerted by citizens who noticed the figure on the roof. One tries to reach him but was forced to retreat. Then the shooting beginsthe assailant is eliminated by the Secret Service snipers, who despite having noticed him well in advance were unable to stop him, and he was certainly not a trained sniper. Now the alarm has been raised, also considering that American intelligence has revealed that there is also a plan by Iran to try to kill Trump.