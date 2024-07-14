“I spoke to Donald Trump last night, and I am truly grateful that he is doing well and recovering. We had a brief conversation, and I am glad that he is doing better,” said US President Joe Biden, speaking to the nation after the attack in which Trump was injured.

The victim of the attack “was a father, he was protecting his family from the shots that were being fired. There is no room in America for any kind of violence. An attempted murder is against everything we stand for in this country. Nothing is more important than unity now.. We will discuss, we will disagree. This will not change.”

The investigation

“The FBI is conducting the investigation, which is still in its early stages. We have no information on the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. Please, no one should jump to conclusions about the motive,” Biden said. “Let the FBI do its job. I have directed that the investigation be expeditious, that investigators have every resource at their disposal. Trump is a former president and he has won the Republican Party nomination. He has already received the highest level of security. I have directed the Secret Service to ensure that he has all the necessary security measures. I have directed the director of the Secret Service to review all the security measures for the Republican convention that starts tomorrow. Third, I have ordered an independent review of yesterday’s rally to determine exactly what happened,” he said before concluding: “We must be united as a nation, we must be united as a nation.”