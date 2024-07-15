Since Saturday, the most varied liberal conspiracy theories about the failed attack on Donald Trump have been going wild on social media. A phenomenon that has been dubbed “BlueAnon”, a portmanteau of the far-right conspiracy theory-breeding QAnon and the Democrats’ blue. Some claim that the blood appeared on ear and on the face of the former president it was a stage make-up, and that the Butler shooting iconic photowhich shows Trump standing up with a bloody face and raising his fist against the backdrop of the American flag, was artfully staged.

“When did the Secret Service ever start allowing the president in a dangerous situation to say ‘wait’ before standing up and shaking his fist at the crowd? Can you criticize me for thinking that this is all a fake?“, writes a user of X, thus raising the accusation of a collaboration of the Secret Service agents in the staging.

“QAnon’s paradigm of evil versus good seems to have taken hold in the anti-Trump movement, and we see the two sides clashing in what they see as a war of good versus evil,” said Mike Rothschild, author of the essay on the far-right movement that has been spreading conspiracy theories about alleged Satanist and pedophile cults linked to the Democrats for years. Now the conspiracy theories about Trump’s attack are coming “from prominent left-wing and liberal influencers who believe Trump is so evil that he faked his assassination to help his election victory.”

Among them stands out Dmitri Mehlhorn, political advisor to the Democratic financier Reid Hoffman, who on Saturday night, therefore a few hours after the attack, wrote in an email that he was considering “the possibility, which seems horrible, foreign and absurd in America, but which is quite common globally, that the shooting was encouraged and perhaps orchestrated so that Trump could get the photos and the positive consequences“.

And he then criticized the fact that “no American newspaper or commentator” was willing to consider this possibility at that time. Such bold words, which pushed Mehlhorn himself to backtrack within a few hours, apologizing for the email “written and sent without consulting me with anyone on my team”. In a statement to the Washington Post he then corrected his aim by stating that “we must be united in condemning this violence, without reservations, every other issue is a distraction”.