Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot Donald Trump on July 13, had been spotted by a Pennsylvania special crime squad 90 minutes before he pulled the trigger. The New York Times and ABC News write this, citing text messages shared by police officers who, as the first report, had indicated the suspicious presence of the man sitting at a picnic table. Much earlier than previously believed.

The first to spot Crooks, then, would have been a police sniper at 4:19 p.m. local time. The officer sent a message to two colleagues who were on the second floor of a warehouse telling them that he was about to clock out, his shift was over. Just as he was leaving the warehouse he saw Crooks sitting at a picnic table and in the message to his colleagues he wrote: “Someone followed us, snuck in and parked near our cars, just to let you know.”

By 5:38 p.m., Crooks had moved from the picnic table to the warehouse, a building owned by American Glass Research. It was at this point that some photos were taken of him and shared in a group chat. “A young boy is hanging around the building where we are. I think he’s in the Agr. I saw him with a rangefinder (a kind of binoculars, ed.) looking toward the stage. FYI. If you want to warn the Secret Service snipers to be careful. I lost sight of him,” he added. Thirty-three minutes later, Crooks was dead, shot by the Secret Service after opening fire on Trump from the roof of a warehouse.