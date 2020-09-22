US President Donald Trump called on the UN to hold China accountable for false information that Beijing spread about the incidence of coronavirus. Recall that in April 2020, the White House suspended funding for WHO.

“They (Chinese officials. – Author) falsely said that people without symptoms of the disease do not spread the disease,” – Trump recalled during his address to the leaders of countries and nations on September 22, 2020, noting that China then banned travel inside the country, but at the same time allowed to fly out of China and “infect the world.”

He also accused the World Health Organization of the fact that its experts at the beginning of the pandemic drew unfounded conclusions about the absence of evidence of COVID-19 transmission from person to person.

“Once again we are engaged in a great global battle, we are fighting an invisible enemy – the Chinese virus,”– said the American leader.

Note that in connection with the coronavirus, the leaders of states are participating in the work of the UN General Assembly remotely. Records of their appeals were sent to UN Headquarters in advance.

Recall that in September, the G-7 countries decided in the near future to propose a reform plan for the World Health Organization (WHO), which turned out to be insufficiently effective in combating the pandemic.

