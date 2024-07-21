A week after surviving the assassination attempt Donald Trump on stage in Michigan returns to his old rhetoricwith attacks and insults to opponentsthe eternal denunciations of stolen elections, the alarm over an invasion of migrants all fleeing prisons and mental institutions, and the praise for authoritarian leaders. The Trump, with his less aggressive rhetoric and calls for unity in his coronation speech at the Milwaukee convention, is already gone.

In particular on this point, the tycoon returns to praise Xi Jinping as “a brilliant man who controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist” and makes people like Joe Biden look like “babies” in comparison. Trump also revealed that Xi “wrote him a beautiful note the other day when he heard what happened,” referring to the July 13 assassination attempt.

The former president then did not hesitate to describe not only Xi but even Vladimir Putin, as “intelligent” peopletough” who “love their countries and want the best for their country, whatever their ideology,” saying he “gets along very well” with both leaders. Trump addressed Praise also to Viktor Orbanthe Hungarian prime minister and theoretician of illiberal democracy, who immediately after the NATO summit in Washington met with Trump to tell him about his “peace mission” which brought him to Moscow, the first European leader since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

“Orban is right, we need to have someone who can protect us, right now we have people with low IQs, especially the president,” Trump said at last night’s rally, during which he used a string of insults for Biden – from the usual “cheating Joe” to “frail old man” and “stupid” – and for Kamala Harris, whom he repeatedly called “crazy.”

Despite his declared predilection for leaders who are not champions of democracy and defense of freedoms, Trump accused Democrats of being “enemies of democracy”reiterating baseless accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. And he accused those who say he is “a threat to democracy” of spreading “disinformation: last week I took a bullet for democracy.”

Then He mocked the Dems for the psychodrama of Biden’s resignation: “They have no idea who their nominee is and neither do they,” he said, attacking ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi for turning “like a dog” on Biden to get him to renounce the nomination.

But the most aggressive and violent rhetoric was reserved for migrantsagainst whom he has again threatened “the greatest deportation: we will kick them all out”. The tycoon also echoed the conspiracy theory, dear to the global far right, of the 3rd great replacement: “They want to have people who vote for them”, he said, referring to immigration supporters. “This is an invasion of our country”, he said, claiming that migrants are at the top of the charts for “theft, rape and murder in our cities”, a claim that is not supported by the data.