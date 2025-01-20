Trump, at his “victory rally” in Washington: “The curtain falls on four long years of American decline”

A trailer of what the next four years will be like and no surprises. Donald Trump made one last show of strength this Sunday, hours before completing his triumphant return to the White House with the inauguration. The Republican has continued with the general line of his campaign rallies and has promised from the Capital One Arena in Washington an avalanche of executive orders on his first day. Everything, to put an end to the “decline of the United States” by applying a tough line against immigration, Diversity, Equity and Equality (DEI) policies.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain falls on four long years of American decline, and we begin a new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride, taking it all back once and for all, we will end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment.” in Washington, of a failed administration,” the Republican assured the packed 20,000-seat stadium. Many people who were queuing outside in the rain and snow have been left without entering.

Trump’s victory rally has broken with the tradition of previous presidents, who preferred to reserve their comments until inauguration day. The decision to hold a rally for the MAGA bases is a reflection of how the magnate only thinks about his own. The same thing happened during the Republican Convention in July, in a speech that appealed to the unity of his followers and not the entire nation. The future president has once again made it clear who he will govern for.

“You are going to have a lot of fun watching television. Yesterday someone said: ‘Don’t sign so many [órdenes ejecutivas] in a single day, let’s do it for a few weeks.’ And I said: ‘No way… we will sign them tomorrow.’” Trump has allowed himself to joke. Then, more severely, he promised that: “I will act with historic speed and force to solve the crises facing our country.”

Erase the Biden legacy

Four years after boarding Air Force One for the last time, heading to his Mar-a-Lago mansion, Trump returns ready to erase the legacy of Joe Biden’s administration. “Every radical and senseless executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed in a matter of hours after I take the oath of office,” said the Republican, who has advanced that one of his first executive orders will be on the border. The Republican has emphasized that this measure will be “the most aggressive and broad effort to restore our borders that the world has ever seen.”

Immigration has once again been one of the main elements that Trump has used to paint his portrait of a United States in decline, marked by the “violent crime that affects our cities.” Now that he no longer needs to use fear to win votes, Trump has quickly pivoted from the bleak outlook to the great promise of “the greatest four years in American history.”

Many of the falsehoods that the future president stated this Sunday had already been heard ad nauseam in his previous rallies. Like now, the Congo is “emptying” its prisons within the United States. He has been repeating that lie since the Republican Convention in July.





The promise to return to “rebuild the nation” goes beyond the four years of presidency that the Republican will have ahead of him. Trump wants to shake up the country to rewrite America from the ground up: “We not only want a mandate, but we have built a new majority that will lead our country to unprecedented success for generations to come.”

“We will teach our children to love our country, honor our history, and always respect our great American flag, and we will eliminate critical race theory and transgender madness from our schools,” said Trump, who has also converted the policies of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in one of its main objectives. In the same way, he also promised to eliminate “the woke ideology” from the army “immediately.”

“I will end the war in Ukraine. I will end the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent a third world war. “You have no idea how close it is,” Trump said, reusing old hits from the campaign and that the credit for the ceasefire in Gaza has already been taken.

Among the announcements about the first actions he will take upon arriving at the White House, Trump has also assured that he will make “public the remaining records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other issues of great public interest.” This statement is aimed at satisfying all the conspiracy theorists within the MAGA rank and file.

Another promise he has made to satisfy his bases is that “tomorrow, everyone in this great stadium will be very happy with my decision regarding the January 6 hostages. I would say 99.9%.” Trump has not committed 100% to presidential pardons for the Capitol attackers, as, after stating that he would pardon them all, he said he would review on a case-by-case basis.

The return of TikTok

Elon Musk, who has become the Republican’s shadow, has also had his moments of glory. The South African, who seemed a little nervous and with a slightly trembling voice, came on stage at Trump’s request. In a very diffuse speech he has promised to lay “the foundations” of a new United States. The future president interrupted him mid-sentence, giving him the command to return the lectern. The gesture was intended as a reminder of the hierarchy within the alliance.

The big moment of the night, however, was Trump’s announcement about the return of TiKToK. On the night of Saturday to Sunday, the platform stopped operating in the United States due to the law that required its separation from the Chinese parent company ByteDance. In its farewell message, the company already told users that “we are fortunate that President Trump has told us that he will work to find a solution.”

It took a matter of hours to find it, because after Trump announced that “starting today, TikTok returns,” the social network has become operational again. The 170 million users in the United States have encountered a message saying that service had been restored “as a result of President Trump’s efforts.”

The Republican, who tried to ban the platform in his first term, has recognized that TikTok has been key to winning the young vote. “We won on TikTok, and the Republicans had never won the young vote,” he stated. In fact, he has told the public not to believe young people “when they say they are liberal. Maybe they were before, but now they are no longer.”

To culminate the MAGA party, Trump closed the rally accompanied by the band The Village People, authors of the song YMCAwhich the Republican has reproduced at all his rallies. The Republican has danced to the rhythm of the music while the group sang what had historically been considered a gay anthem and which has now been redefined as a Trumpist theme.