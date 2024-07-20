If it’s Saturday afternoon today, this must be a mass rally for Donald Trump somewhere in the United States. The former president had an appointment with his supporters today at a packed stadium in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but it was not just another campaign event. It was Trump’s first rally since he was nearly killed seven days ago at another event in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was also the first time he was accompanied by the vice-presidential candidate he had chosen last Monday: Ohio Senator JD Vance.

He appeared on stage twenty minutes late and without the bandage he had worn all week, which he had replaced with a band-aid on his right ear. Trump had arrived directly from the Republican National Convention, held in Milwaukee, on the other side of Lake Michigan. “I don’t think there has ever been a more united and loving convention,” he said.

In the four days of this triumphant conclave that served to certify that the party is entirely at his feet, the former president appeared calm, magnanimous, as if the assassination attempt had wrought a profound change in him. It was just a mirage. Trump behaved this Saturday in an energetic and mocking manner, even faster than usual, making his own people laugh and attacking his enemies: the press, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mexico, immigrants… The image contrasted with the one offered on Thursday on the stage of the Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, during his acceptance speech for the candidacy for the White House. Then he spoke (and a lot: at an hour and a half, he broke the record for the longest speech of this type in history) with a sombre calm.

“They say I’m a threat to democracy. How can they say that? Last week I was shot in the name of democracy!” he said at the beginning of his rally in Michigan, one of the key states (along with Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania) that will decide the November elections. To win the vote in the three of these states that are part of the Rust Belt, once home to heavy industry that globalization swept away, Trump has chosen Vance, with his lower-class origins and his history of overcoming obstacles.

JD Vance, this Saturday at his first rally as a vice presidential candidate. Tom Brenner (REUTERS)

Vance is from Ohio, so he was greeted with tepid boos by some of those at Saturday’s rally because of the state’s sports rivalry with Michigan. “I picked him,” Trump said, “because he cares about working people, people like you, who have been forgotten for too long, although not while I was in the White House.”

The presidential candidate then went on to describe how he experienced the attack, although he did so in a much less emotional manner than in his speech at the convention. “I am here,” he explained, “only by the grace of the almighty God. Something very special happened.”

Before the rally, the Republican candidate had shared on his social network Truth the first medical report to be made public after the attack. It was signed by Ronny Jackson, who was his doctor in the White House (as he was before Barack Obama and George W. Bush) and is now a Republican congressman from Texas. “The bullet passed, less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear,” Jackson’s report said.

The rest of the speech in Grand Rapids was a classic Trump rally. He promised the biggest tax cut in American history, to bring patriotism back to schools, to raise tariffs on China and, as always, to Make America Great Again. He talked about the border and how he plans to “crush migrant crime.” “The only good thing about these criminals that they send us by the millions to other countries is that they make our gangsters and criminals look like decent people,” he said, before saying that immigration had “saved his life.” The former president recalled how last Saturday at his rally in Pennsylvania he turned to look at a graphic about immigration and that prevented him from being hit by the bullet that came closest to his head.

He made a strong case for economic isolationism, aimed at Michiganders who have lost so much from industrial relocation. He praised autocrats like Viktor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary, and Xi Jinping, president of China, whom he called “a brilliant and intelligent guy,” a “fierce man who has 1.4 billion Chinese people in his grip.” In another of his classics, he told an anecdote about French President Emmanuel Macron, whose French accent he enjoys crudely imitating. According to the Republican candidate, one day while he was president, he threatened Macron into reversing tariffs approved by the French parliament.

