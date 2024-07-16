The first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee ended with Donald Trump arriving at the Fiserv Forum. The presidential candidate showed up at 9 p.m. and took a seat in the family suite next to his sons Eric and Donald, and his newly appointed running mate, JD Vance. Donald was greeted with a standing ovation and the cry of “fight, fight, fight,” the same one the tycoon chanted on Saturday in Butler, after being hit by an Ar-15 shot fired from 148 meters away. Donald Trump had his ear bandaged and greeted the crowd by raising his fist, nodding several times as delegates and guests chanted “We love Trump” from the stands. He also appeared moved by the tribute his people paid him. Trump’s entrance into the arena and his walk to the family stage was accompanied by the notes and voice of Lee Greenwood who sang God Bless USA, a tune that accompanies Trump’s rallies.



Trump-Vance, It’s America First from our correspondent Alberto Simoni July 15, 2024

The White House candidate did not speak. His speech will close the Convention on Thursday evening. The his vice-president JD Vance, a senator in his late 40s from Ohio, took selfies and shook hands with delegates in the afternoon, who gave him a standing ovation as vice-presidential candidate.

Then he gave his first interview as a running mate to Fox News. He said he received a phone call from Trump announcing his choice and also thanked him for the endorsement the tycoon gave him in 2022 in his first race for a Senate seat, which later became the springboard for the climb to the possible vice presidency.

Vance received a call from Kamala Harris. She reiterated her proposal for a televised debate before September 10, when the Trump-Biden encore is scheduled to air on ABC.





JD Vance, the Anti-Abortion Iraq Vets Who Likened Donald to “Hitler” from our correspondent alberto simoni July 15, 2024

The first session of the works was entitled “Make America Wealthy Again”, or how to restore wealth to America. All the speeches on stage (about 20), alternating with videos, highlighted the increase in fuel prices, the difficulty for families to make ends meet, the efforts of a single mother to allow her son to continue studying. The so-called “everyday Americans” intervened as well as entrepreneurs and tycoons. The identical common thread, Biden – the thesis – has destroyed the US economic fabric, increased taxes, caused inflation to rise. America, on the other hand, under the Trump Administration has experienced the greatest growth and economic health ever. Statements not supported by data, but in the arena of the Convention it is the message, more than its accuracy, that takes hold.





If Donald Trump Confuses God with Fortune vito mancuso July 15, 2024

The African-American senator from South Carolina Tim Scott was applauded, coining a new definition for the GOP, which from Grand Old Party has become the Grand Opportunity Party. Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, also gave a solid speech. Noem Kristie, governor of South Dakota, who until a few months ago was considered among the possible vice-presidents, was not very incisive.





That clenched fist between power and revenge: how will it affect the next elections? maria laura rodotà July 15, 2024

Today the caravan starts again, with speeches, sideline meetings and lots of merchandising: Trump “convicted felon” t-shirts are the most popular. But the one with the Trump-Vance writing is already printed.