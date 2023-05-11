Former US President Donald Trump repeated his usual views in a remarkable interview on Wednesday the American channel CNN. Trump still refuses to recognize the election results that made Joe Biden president. When CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins questioned him about documents found in his home, he replied: “It’s very simple, you’re a nasty person.”

Trump also responded to the lawsuits he lost this week. He must pay $5 million in damages to journalist E. Jean Carroll, who had sued him for rape and defamation. “This woman, I don’t know her,” Trump said. “I never met her. I have no idea who she is.” He then opened up about her former husband and a pet, according to CNN.

When it came to the war in Ukraine, Trump didn’t want to take sides. “I don’t think in terms of profit and loss,” said the man who wants to run for president again on behalf of the Republicans. “I think in solutions so that we stop killing all these people.” If he were president, he would solve the war “in 24 hours,” Trump promised.