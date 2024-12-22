The elected president of the United States, Donald Trump, assured this Sunday that the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has asked to meet with him as soon as possiblealthough he did not confirm if the meeting will take place.

“President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, so we have to wait, but we have to end this war“he declared during a forum of the ultraconservative organization Turning Point in Phoenix (Arizona).

Trump affirmed that the war in Ukraine, started in February 2022 by the Russian invasion, is “horrible” and that ending that conflict is one of the things that wants to do “quickly.”

“Millions of soldiers have died. We are seeing numbers that are crazy. I have to stop it. “It’s ridiculous,” added the Republican, who said that if he had been president the war would never have broken out.

The head of the Kremlin declared last Thursday that he is willing to meet with Trump “at any time,” although don’t know when it will happen the eventual meeting because the American politician “has not said anything” about it.

“We haven’t spoken for four years. “I am willing to do so (talk) at any time and to meet, too,” the Russian leader said in his final press conference of the year.

Last week the Kremlin reported that the Russian leader had not received from Trump anyno invitation to attend his inauguration, which will take place next January 20.

Trump, who recently met with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyhas repeatedly said that one of his priorities after returning to the White House will be the end of the war in Ukraine.