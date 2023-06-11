Sunday, June 11, 2023, 1:01 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The former President of the United States, donald trumphas assured that he intends to continue to the end in the electoral race for the White House, even if he is convicted in one of the two accusations in which it is immersed. “I’m not leaving here. If he had left me, he would have done it before introducing me at the beginning, in 2016. That was really difficult. In theory, it was impossible,” Trump told the Politico news portal.

For the first time in history, a former US president will be federally charged. Trump is doubly charged in a case of bribing the porn actress stormy daniels and by hide classified documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida). However, US law does not prevent Trump from continuing in the race for the White House even from jail or even if he has a criminal record.

ten years in prison



The charges carry up to ten years in prison, although it would be doubtful whether he would receive the maximum sentence. Even if he is found guilty, none of that will stop him from running for office and even ruling from jail if necessary. There is a paradox that in the US prisoners lose their right to vote, but not to run for president.

Likewise, Trump ruled out any possibility of granting himself a presidential pardon if he wins the 2024 elections because he sees it as an impossible scenario, given the innocence he proclaims. “I don’t think he ever has to, because I haven’t done anything wrong,” he added.