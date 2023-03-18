Former US President Donald Trump at an event in Davenport, Iowa, on March 13. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI (AFP)

True to his style, capable of stirring up the calm waters of a Saturday morning in the United States with a simple message on a social network, Donald Trump has woken up saying, without providing evidence, that he will be arrested on Tuesday, for which he summons his followers to protest to “recover” the “nation”. The former president has done so in an angry post on his platform, Truth Social, written in all caps, which, according to internet etiquette, is equivalent to shouting. In it, he criticizes the “corrupt and highly politicized Manhattan district attorney’s office.” Trump wrote that message a day after it emerged that District Attorney Alvin Bragg will probably file charges against him for a secret money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence before the 2016 election that brought to the White House.

The post tells its nearly five million followers: “Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly politicized Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which has set new records in violent crime and whose leader is funded by [el millonario] George Soros, indicate that, with no wrongdoing to prove, and based on an old and totally debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairy tale, the best-ranked Republican candidate by far [a las elecciones presidenciales de 2024] and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take back our nation!”

The rhetoric of the message is unequivocally Trumpian, with detours in the form of subordinate phrases, anacoluts, the use of capital letters, the use of Soros, one of his favorite ghosts, or the third person to refer to himself. And it is inevitable to hear the echoes of his calls prior to the insurrection of January 6, 2021 that led to an assault on the Capitol after the exhortation to protest launched against his followers.

This week, CNN has reported on meetings in New York between different local, state and federal agencies on how best to prepare for a possible impeachment by Trump.

The newspaper The New York Times cited this Thursday four anonymous sources with knowledge of the stormy daniels case to say that the former president has been given the opportunity to appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week. Both the spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney and lawyers representing Trump declined to comment. At the moment, neither of the two parties has registered a reaction to the message on Saturday.

Daniels maintains that she had a sexual relationship with Trump and that she received $130,000 in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for her silence. He has always denied that such a relationship existed.

Trump had prepared the ground two hours earlier this Saturday with another message, also in Truth Social and also in capital letters, which read: “Our nation is now a third world country and it is dying. The American dream is dead! Radical left anarchists have stolen our presidential elections, and with them, the heart of our country. American patriots are being rounded up and held captive like animals, while left-wing criminals and thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing and burning without consequence. Millions [de inmigrantes] they are flooding [Estados Unidos] across our open borders, many arriving from prisons and mental institutions. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life…”

