Trump calls new attempt to accuse him in court election interference

Former US President Donald Trump called the new indictment in the Capitol storming case an attempt to interfere in the elections. The politician wrote about this on social media Truth Social.

“This is simply an attempt to interfere in the election and distract the American people from the disasters that Kamala Harris has brought upon our country: border invasion, migrant crime, inflation, the threat of World War III,” Trump complained.

Earlier, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith presented a new indictment against Trump. Smith insists on the need to charge the politician under the same articles that are already under trial in the Washington court, but clarified some claims taking into account the Supreme Court’s decision on the former president’s partial immunity.

Earlier, it was reported that a US court sentenced a man who was the first to enter the Capitol during the storming on January 6, 2021, to 53 months in prison. As NBC News clarifies, during the court hearings, the defendant said that he still believes that the results of the 2020 presidential election were falsified.

On August 6, a Manhattan (New York) court ordered a stay of proceedings on Donald Trump’s immunity until September 16. In July, the US Supreme Court ruled that the politician has partial immunity from prosecution.