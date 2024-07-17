Trump called his relations with Putin good

Former US President Donald Trump said he has good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said this in an interview Bloomberg.

“Putin and I got along very well, we maintained normal relations. We were never threatened by war,” the politician noted.

Trump believes that if he had been re-elected president in 2020, “the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided.”

Earlier, Donald Trump said that he is not a supporter of sanctions against Moscow. The Republican presidential candidate is equally cool about “punishing” Russia for its special operation in Ukraine and protecting Taiwan from China.