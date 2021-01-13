The current US President Donald Trump said that the possibility of using the 25th amendment to the constitution on the removal from power poses zero risk for him. He stated this during a speech in the state of Texas, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

According to him, the amendment will return to Joseph Biden and his administration. He also called on Democrats to be “careful with desires,” as the impeachment swindle is the “greatest witch hunt” in US history, which will cause division and incredible anger.

Trump also promised that he would not accept the transfer of power to the team of President-elect Joe Biden. In addition, Trump believes that the right to free speech of Americans is now under attack more severely than ever before.

Trump is accused of stirring up the riots on January 6.

