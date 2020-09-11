US President Donald Trump stated he has good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean chief Kim Jong-un. RIA News.

In line with him, he’s being criticized for “getting alongside” with Chinese language President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and this criticism is unfair.

“He will get together with Putin – terrible!” No, it is good, if I can get together with him, it is good! He likes me, I like him. Not so unhealthy! “He will get together with Kim Jong Un, it is horrible!” – No, that is good, I am making an attempt to persuade them. That is regular. It’s regular to not begin a struggle, ”he careworn.

Earlier, Trump, talking to his supporters in Pennsylvania, stated that it might be good to fix relations between the US and Russia.

The American head stated that “it is good if he will get together with Russia.” Additionally, the American chief stated that the US Democrats “all the time speak about Russia”, calling this habits “insanity.”