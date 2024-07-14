CBS News: Trump Assassination Suspect Was Member of Gun Club

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect in the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, was a member of a shooting club, according to club leader Bill Sellito told to the CBS News channel.

“We can confirm that Crooks was a member of a shooting club, but due to the ongoing investigation we are unable to comment further,” he said.

An assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump was reported on the evening of July 13. At that time, he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed on the spot, 140 meters from the podium where the politician was speaking.

Current head of state Joe Biden promised that the investigation into the assassination attempt on former American leader Donald Trump would be swift but thorough.