Time: Trump assassination suspect stayed in Ukrainian Armed Forces barracks

The suspect in the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, Ryan Wesley Routh, was “essentially homeless.” When he visited Kyiv, he often stayed in the barracks of Ukrainian military units, the publication writes Time with reference to sources.

“Raut was ‘essentially homeless’ in Kyiv and sometimes stayed at bases or in the barracks of Ukrainian military units,” the publication says.

According to the publication’s source, 58-year-old Raut often appeared in the center of Kyiv.

Earlier it became known that the American authorities had repeatedly received complaints about the behavior of Ryan Routt, a suspect in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, and those around him often called him crazy. According to former CIA employee Sarah Adams, Routt was known in Ukrainian humanitarian groups as a “fraudster” and “kind of a nutcase.”

It was later revealed that the perpetrator was an ardent supporter of Ukraine, and even encouraged US citizens to become mercenaries.

In turn, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe revealed new details of the assassination attempt on Trump. According to him, Ryan Routh did not have time to open fire.

Earlier, Republicans in the US Congress called on the Secret Service to provide US presidential candidate Trump with the same security and protection as current US leader Joe Biden.