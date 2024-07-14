Milei blames the “desperation of the international left” for the “COWARDLY” attack against Trump

Argentine President Javier Milei on Saturday blamed the “desperation of the international left” for the “COWARDLY” assassination attempt against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

In a message posted on his personal account on the social network X, from the United States, where he is participating in the annual Sun Valley conference in Idaho, the ultra-liberal politician expressed his “support and solidarity.”

The Argentine President’s Office also issued an official statement, in which Milei expressed her “strongest repudiation.”

“In fear of losing at the polls, they are resorting to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda. I hope for President Trump’s speedy recovery and that the elections in the United States are held in a fair, peaceful and democratic manner,” Milei said in her post.