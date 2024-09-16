What are the 32 states of the Mexican Republic and their capitals?

After the second assassination attempt against Donald Trumpa man called Ryan Wesley Routh58, has been charged and faces charges for crimes of illegal possession of weaponsin his first appearance before a federal judge in the state of Florida, in USA.

Yesterday there was a shooting at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Routh, armed with a rifle AK-47was arrested after a confrontation with the Secret Service.

Trump attributes the attack to the “rhetoric” of Joe Biden and Kamala Harrissuggesting that his statements have incited violence against him.

During an interview with Fox News, the Republican candidate noted that the suspicious “he believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harrisand acted accordingly.” “His rhetoric is getting me shot,” he said.

Routh has been accused of illegal possession of weaponsand could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, investigations are expected to continue and further charges may be filed.

Media such as CNN and CBS describe Routh As a Hawaii home builder with a track record of arrestsIn 2022, Routh was interviewed by AFP while taking part in demonstrations in kyiv in favour of Ukraine.