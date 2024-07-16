As you probably already know, a few days ago there was an attack against Donald Trump, candidate for the presidency of the United States. Although there have been endless interpretations of this event since then, there is one in particular that has attracted attention in the last few hours, since an animation in the style of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has attracted the attention of thousands of people.

Through social media, a video has gone viral in which the attack against Donald Trump is animated in the style of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventurewith a series of references to part three of the anime, as well as part seven of the manga, something that fans of Hirohiko Araki’s work have surely appreciated.

Ima tell my kids this exactly how it happened pic.twitter.com/tqr3K3hpaF — Skely (@123skely) July 15, 2024

The reason why Trump is so associated with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is because of his resemblance to Funny Valentine, the main antagonist of Steel Ball Runpart seven of this manga. Valentine is the president of the United States, and in the animation we can even see a reference to his standDirty Deeds Done Dirty Cheap, or D4C. Although you can also see Star Platinum catching the bullet, just like Jotaro did at the beginning of Stardust Crusaders.

This is just one of the animations that have associated the attack against Donald Trump with anime in recent days, and This work is unlikely to stop, at least during the elections. In related topics, here you can check our review of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star R.

Author’s Note:

Of all the animes, Jojo’s is the only one who can parody this event. Funny Valentine and Donald Trump are almost the same person, although one has the ability to travel through dimensions, and the other was almost imprisoned.

Via: 123skely