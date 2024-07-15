Asked about the report on Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN the incident would be subject to the agency’s independent review.

Mayorkas considered the incident a “security failure,” stressing that “an incident like this cannot happen.”

The US Secret Service said Monday it will fully cooperate with the investigation announced by President Joe Biden and members of Congress after former President Donald Trump was shot and wounded on Saturday.

The FBI says it is investigating the incident, which occurred Saturday during a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania, as an assassination attempt.

Biden said Sunday he had ordered an independent review, and Republican lawmakers have pledged swift investigations.

In its first statement following the shooting that killed a rally attendee, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the agency was working to enhance security measures for Republican candidate Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which begins Monday.

“We are confident in the security plan developed by the RNC Coordinator and the Secret Service in collaboration with our partners, which we have reviewed and enhanced in the wake of Saturday’s shooting,” Cheatle said in a statement.

She added that the agency had made adjustments to Trump’s security procedures since Saturday to ensure his protection during the conference and the remainder of the election campaign.

Trump said he was shot in the ear during the rally but was fine. He traveled to Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to secure his party’s formal nomination later this week.