Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Who is to blame for the shooting of Trump? Conservatives blame US diversity policy – ​​and want to send women back to the kitchen.

Washington – After the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump everyone wants to know: How could this happen? The focus of the investigation is the Secret Service, which is held responsible for thisthat the subsequently shot gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was even able to climb onto the nearby roof and shoot.

The act of violence is being exploited ideologically, especially on the Internet. The debates range from wild conspiracy theories to Joe Biden hired assassins to serious criticism of security gaps in Trump’s campaign appearance as a presidential candidate at the US election.

The Trump assassination in pictures: shots, chaos and a bleeding ex-president View photo gallery

X-Meme against agent in Trump assassination attempt has more than 10 million views

One of the criticisms, which is currently being shared millions of times on social networks, is directed against DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) guidelines, which the Secret Service also follows. The targeted promotion of more diversity in the labor market is actually supposed to lead to equal opportunities. But many people still prefer to see women in the kitchen rather than in security – and blame equality policy for the lack of protection for Donald Trump.

An X-meme with 10 million views juxtaposes two photos of presidential security personnel: one of a male sniper with a large machine gun photographed by Reuters near the White House in 2020, and one of a female agent on Saturday holding “only” a small pistol. The post suggests that the security service will no longer be able to provide security after the implementation of “DEI.”

“Women should not be allowed to take care of the president’s security”

A conservative commentator used a photo of the same agent during or immediately after the shooting as evidence of “why women should not be allowed to handle the president’s security.” The photo shows the agent crouched near a group of other agents who are covering Trump’s body but are not part of it. That post had more than 11 million views.

The pro-Republican account @grandoldmemes altered a photo of the Secret Service agent to make it look like she was washing dishes instead of protecting Trump. It received 1.5 million views within 24 hours of being posted on Sunday. And it received another 600,000 views when it was reshared by the influential conservative account @catturd2.

Former secret service agent supports women in secret service after Trump assassination attempt

The secret service itself rejects the criticism of its employees NBCNews “We stand united against any attempt to discredit our personnel and their invaluable contributions to our mission and are appalled by the derogatory and abhorrent comments made against one of our employees,” said Anthony Guglielmi, the agency’s communications director, in the statement. “As an elite law enforcement agency, all of our agents and officers are highly trained and capable of performing our duties,” he said.

Kenneth Valentine, a retired Secret Service agent and supervisor, also took a stand behind Secret Service lines, saying the photo alone was not proof the agent was in the wrong position. “There are many reasons why she might not be at the top of that pile,” he said in an interview. He said she may have approached from a greater distance or was in the process of changing positions.

Valentine, who served under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said criticism of women in the Secret Service in general is misplaced. “There are some incredible female agents,” he said. “They are welcome, they are needed, and I can’t imagine my tenure in the Secret Service without that diversity.” (lm)